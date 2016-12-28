Lear Corp. (LEA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Lear Corp. (NYSE:LEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lear Corporation is a leading global supplier of automotive seating systems, electrical distribution systems and electronics. The seating segment consists of the manufacture, assembly and supply of vehicle seating requirements. The Company produces seat systems for automobiles and light trucks that are fully assembled and ready for installation. The electrical and electronic segment consists of the manufacture, assembly and supply of electrical and electronic systems and components for the vehicle. The Company is able to provide its customers with engineering and design solutions and manufactured systems, modules and components that optimally integrate the electrical distribution system of wiring, terminals and connectors, junction boxes and electronic modules within the overall architecture of the vehicle. Lear Corporation is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LEA. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Lear Corp. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. RBC Capital Markets cut Lear Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America Corp. cut Lear Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Lear Corp. from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut Lear Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

Shares of Lear Corp. (NYSE:LEA) opened at 134.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.26. Lear Corp. has a 52 week low of $93.54 and a 52 week high of $138.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.48.

Lear Corp. (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm earned $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Lear Corp. had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lear Corp. will post $13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lear Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

In related news, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $539,644.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Capo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.82, for a total value of $131,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,663.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lear Corp. during the second quarter valued at $222,829,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lear Corp. by 292.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 686,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,222,000 after buying an additional 511,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lear Corp. by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,704,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,484,000 after buying an additional 502,415 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in Lear Corp. by 2,184.5% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 476,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,758,000 after buying an additional 455,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lear Corp. by 30.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,739,000 after buying an additional 392,597 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corp. Company Profile

Lear Corporation (Lear) is a supplier to the global automotive industry. The Company is engaged in supplying seating, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components and software, to automotive manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: seating and electrical.

