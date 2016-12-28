Jefferies Group restated their buy rating on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LW. Bank of America Corp. began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston Holdings has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) opened at 37.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13. Lamb Weston Holdings has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/lamb-weston-holdings-inc-lw-earns-buy-rating-from-jefferies-group/1134511.html.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th.

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.