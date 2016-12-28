Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group restated their buy rating on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LW. Bank of America Corp. began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston Holdings has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.20.
Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) opened at 37.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13. Lamb Weston Holdings has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $37.49.
The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th.
