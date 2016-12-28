Korea Investment CORP Purchases 5,900 Shares of Rockwell Collins Inc. (COL)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Rockwell Collins Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 31.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 48.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 1,109.2% in the second quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 64.1% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rockwell Collins Inc. (NYSE:COL) traded down 1.01% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.49. The company had a trading volume of 820,792 shares. Rockwell Collins Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.03 and a 12-month high of $96.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.03 and its 200-day moving average is $86.03.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Collins Inc. will post $5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio is 23.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COL shares. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on Rockwell Collins from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on Rockwell Collins in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Collins in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Rockwell Collins from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Collins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

