Korea Investment CORP Invests $3,670,000 in Illumina Inc. (ILMN)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 2.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 958 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 1.7% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 8.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Illumina by 1.9% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 38.2% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) traded down 0.78% on Wednesday, reaching $127.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,927 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.81. Illumina Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.37 and a 1-year high of $196.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. Illumina had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $607 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illumina Inc. will post $3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $136.00 target price on Illumina and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays PLC set a $142.00 target price on Illumina and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Illumina from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.79.

In other Illumina news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 600 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $81,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Omead Ostadan sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $399,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,863,883.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc (Illumina) offers sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The Company’s products and services serve customers in a range of markets, enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings. The Company’s customers include genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrigenomics and commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies.

