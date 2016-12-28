Korea Investment CORP Decreases Position in Agrium Inc. (AGU)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU) (TSE:AGU) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Agrium were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGU. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Agrium by 0.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Agrium by 202.3% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,474,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,730,000 after buying an additional 986,834 shares during the period. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Agrium by 17.3% in the second quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Agrium during the second quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agrium by 4.0% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU) traded down 1.89% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.18. 316,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.57 and a 200-day moving average of $93.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.93. Agrium Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.94 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Agrium (NYSE:AGU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. Agrium had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business earned $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agrium Inc. will post $4.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Agrium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agrium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Agrium in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Agrium in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Agrium in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, raised Agrium from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agrium presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.65.

Agrium Company Profile

Agrium Inc is a producer and distributor of agricultural products and services. The Company categorizes its segments within the Retail and Wholesale business units. The Retail business unit distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, merchandise and services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in two geographical segments: North America, which includes the United States and Canada, and International, which includes Australia and South America.

