Knowles Corp. (KN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Knowles Corp. (NYSE:KN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Knowles Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Knowles Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Knowles Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “negative” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Knowles Corp. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Knowles Corp. (NYSE:KN) opened at 17.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80. Knowles Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company’s market capitalization is $1.54 billion.

Knowles Corp. (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business earned $243.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Knowles Corp. had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp. will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Knowles Corp. during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Knowles Corp. by 11.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in Knowles Corp. during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Knowles Corp. during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles Corp. during the third quarter worth about $151,000.

Knowles Corp. Company Profile

Knowles Corporation is a supplier of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and specialty component solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace and industrial markets. It uses micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) microphones and audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and develop the user experience in smartphones, tablets and wearables.

