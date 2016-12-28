Kite Pharma Inc. (KITE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kite Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KITE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.86.

KITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 target price on Kite Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Kite Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Vetr cut Kite Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.91 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Maxim Group set a $77.00 target price on Kite Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kite Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

In other Kite Pharma news, SVP Jeffrey Wiezorek sold 1,500 shares of Kite Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $82,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,815.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cynthia M. Butitta sold 10,000 shares of Kite Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kite Pharma during the third quarter worth $25,579,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kite Pharma by 80.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kite Pharma during the third quarter worth $4,233,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Kite Pharma by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Kite Pharma during the second quarter worth $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) opened at 47.72 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $2.38 billion. Kite Pharma has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.42.

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 million. Kite Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.26% and a negative net margin of 994.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kite Pharma will post ($5.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kite Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products to eradicate cancer cells. The Company offers engineered autologous cell therapy (eACT), which is an approach to the treatment of cancer. It is conducting over four pivotal studies of its lead product candidate, KTE-C19, a CAR-based therapy.

