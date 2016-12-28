JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Bought by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 4.2% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 437,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,158,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 17,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 265,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,468,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) traded down 0.72% on Wednesday, reaching $86.50. 9,293,911 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $309.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.53. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $87.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average of $69.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post $5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm-shares-bought-by-anderson-hoagland-co/1134864.html.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Vetr raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.76 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.62.

In related news, CFO Marianne Lake sold 14,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $947,222.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,238.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 25,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,717,954.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,578,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.