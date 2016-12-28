JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position Reduced by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.0% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) traded down 0.72% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,298,258 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $87.39. The company has a market cap of $309.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post $5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Nomura lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Macquarie cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.62.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $144,893.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marianne Lake sold 14,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $947,222.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,238.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

