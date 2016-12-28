JMP Group Inc. (JMP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JMP Group Inc. (NYSE:JMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) opened at 6.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.21 and a beta of 1.03. JMP Group has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. JMP Group had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $30.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that JMP Group will post $0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. JMP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.23%.

In other JMP Group news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 94,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $518,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 10,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $60,153.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,110.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JMP Group Inc. (NYSE:JMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. owned about 0.46% of JMP Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

About JMP Group

JMP Group, Inc is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm. The Company operates in five segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, Corporate Credit, Investment Income and Corporate Costs. The Broker-Dealer segment includes a range of services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring and other strategic transactions.

