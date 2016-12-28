Ensco PLC (NYSE:ESV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Ensco PLC in a research note issued on Friday. Jefferies Group analyst E. Royes now anticipates that the brokerage will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Ensco PLC’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

ESV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on shares of Ensco PLC in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Ensco PLC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ensco PLC from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBR & Co dropped their price target on shares of Ensco PLC from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Zephirin Group raised shares of Ensco PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: "Jefferies Group Comments on Ensco PLC's Q1 2017 Earnings (ESV)" was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/jefferies-group-comments-on-ensco-plcs-q1-2017-earnings-esv/1134686.html.

Ensco PLC (NYSE:ESV) traded up 0.40% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. 663,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $3.04 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85. Ensco PLC has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

Ensco PLC (NYSE:ESV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Ensco PLC had a negative net margin of 52.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The firm earned $548 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Ensco PLC’s payout ratio is -0.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESV. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Ensco PLC during the second quarter worth about $1,593,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ensco PLC by 21.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,100 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ensco PLC during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ensco PLC by 36.7% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ensco PLC by 1.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,520 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ensco PLC Company Profile

Ensco plc is an offshore contract drilling company. The Company provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Floaters, Jackups and Other. Its Floaters segment includes the Company’s drillships and semisubmersible rigs, and provides contract drilling.

