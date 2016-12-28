JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 27.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in JB Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Societe Generale bought a new position in JB Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in JB Hunt Transport Services by 89.9% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in JB Hunt Transport Services by 19.1% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in JB Hunt Transport Services by 16.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in JB Hunt Transport Services by 17.0% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) traded down 0.95% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.08. The company had a trading volume of 600,544 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.87. JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. has a one year low of $63.58 and a one year high of $102.38.

JB Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. JB Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.68%. JB Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. will post $3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JB Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays PLC reduced their price target on JB Hunt Transport Services from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of JB Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of JB Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on JB Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JB Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $966,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,430.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $1,523,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,377,815.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

JB Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to various customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

