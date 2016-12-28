Janus Capital Group Inc. (JNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Janus Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:JNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

JNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Janus Capital Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Janus Capital Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Janus Capital Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Janus Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of Janus Capital Group (NYSE:JNS) traded down 1.68% on Wednesday, reaching $13.45. 353,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.74. Janus Capital Group has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $16.62.

Janus Capital Group (NYSE:JNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.29 million. Janus Capital Group had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 9.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Janus Capital Group will post $0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer J. Mcpeek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $63,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,457.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantab Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Janus Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Capital Group by 73.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Janus Capital Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Janus Capital Group by 483.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Janus Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Capital Group Company Profile

Janus Capital Group Inc provides investment management, administration, distribution and related services to financial advisors, individuals and institutional clients through mutual funds, separate accounts, other pooled investment vehicles and subadvised relationships (collectively referred to as investment products) in both domestic and international markets.

