James Savarese Sells 500 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO James Savarese sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $18,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 604,066 shares in the company, valued at $21,758,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Savarese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, James Savarese sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $18,820.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, James Savarese sold 2,665 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $101,083.45.

On Wednesday, December 7th, James Savarese sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $18,535.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, James Savarese sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $17,360.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, James Savarese sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $17,560.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, James Savarese sold 1,682 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $60,955.68.

On Wednesday, November 9th, James Savarese sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $15,860.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, James Savarese sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $16,085.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, James Savarese sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $17,455.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, James Savarese sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $18,180.00.

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) traded down 0.80% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.96. 517,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $3.08 billion. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $49.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.37.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 91.94%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post ($1.83) EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Wayfair by 134.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,509,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,876,000 after buying an additional 866,829 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Wayfair by 99.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 640,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after buying an additional 320,074 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 150.0% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,685,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Wayfair by 53.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 760,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,671,000 after buying an additional 266,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thomas W acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,854,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr raised shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.28 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising, product discovery and prices for a range of products from suppliers across various brands, including Wayfair.com, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio and Birch Lane. The Company offers a range of furniture, home furnishings, decor and goods. Wayfair produces editorial content both in-house and through third parties.

