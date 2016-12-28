Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. WallachBeth Capital increased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) opened at 15.51 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.27 billion. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 94.17%. The company had revenue of $66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.75) EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Olanoff sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $50,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 114,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $392,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. Airain ltd bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $680,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20,227.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 139,368 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company’s products Linaclotide provides patients and healthcare practitioners with a treatment option for adults in the United States and certain other countries with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C), chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders.

