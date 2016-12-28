IronBridge Capital Management LP Has $7,749,000 Stake in Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC)

IronBridge Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Stewart Information Services Corp. (NYSE:STC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. IronBridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Stewart Information Services Corp. were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp. by 8.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp. by 18.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp. by 11.1% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Corp. (NYSE:STC) traded down 0.48% on Wednesday, reaching $45.38. The company had a trading volume of 196,951 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average is $44.35. Stewart Information Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $48.60.

Stewart Information Services Corp. (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. Stewart Information Services Corp. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business earned $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corp. will post $2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Stewart Information Services Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

STC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens lowered Stewart Information Services Corp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Langen Mcalenn lowered Stewart Information Services Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Stewart Information Services Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Stewart Information Services Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.05.

In related news, insider John L. Killea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $224,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arnaud Ajdler sold 157,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $7,082,774.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,526.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services Corp.

Stewart Information Services Corporation is a global real estate services company. The Company is engaged in offering products and services through its direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers and family of companies. The Company operates through three segments: title insurance and related services, mortgage services and corporate.

