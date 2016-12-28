Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (IPCI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. is engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of controlled-release and targeted pharmaceutical products. Its products include Effexor XR and Protonix. The Company offers products in different stages of development in therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, and GIT. Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. was formerly known as IntelliPharmaCeutics Ltd. and is based in Toronto, Canada. “

IPCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on Intellipharmaceutics International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Brean Capital set a $8.00 target price on Intellipharmaceutics International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Aegis reissued a buy rating on shares of Intellipharmaceutics International in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of Intellipharmaceutics International (NASDAQ:IPCI) opened at 2.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $85.44 million. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intellipharmaceutics International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Intellipharmaceutics International worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellipharmaceutics International Company Profile

IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc is a Canada-based pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and manufacture of controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs. Its Hypermatrix technology is a multidimensional controlled-release drug delivery platform that is applied to the development of a range of existing and new pharmaceuticals.

