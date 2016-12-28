Integrated Wealth Management Sells 411 Shares of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)

Integrated Wealth Management decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.9% of Integrated Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Integrated Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.1% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Kanaly Trust Co increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) traded down 0.80% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.20. 1,541,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.92. United Parcel Service Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.30 and a 12 month high of $120.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.90 and its 200-day moving average is $110.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.44. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 195.68%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service Inc. will post $5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.52%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.56.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. It delivers packages each business day in over 220 countries and territories. The Company operates in three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight.

