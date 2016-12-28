Insider Selling: Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) Vice Chairman Sells $1,736,160.00 in Stock

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Vice Chairman Oivind Lorentzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $1,736,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,512,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Oivind Lorentzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Oivind Lorentzen sold 35,000 shares of Seacor Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $2,092,300.00.

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) opened at 72.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.26 billion. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $73.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.54.

Seacor Holdings (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.71. Seacor Holdings had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post ($7.62) earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacor Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CKH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Seacor Holdings by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seacor Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $337,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Seacor Holdings by 7.6% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seacor Holdings by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,342,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,797,000 after buying an additional 28,473 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seacor Holdings by 0.5% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

About Seacor Holdings

SEACOR Holdings Inc is engaged in owning, operating, investing in and marketing equipment, primarily in the offshore oil and gas, shipping and logistics industries. The Company’s segments include Offshore Marine Services, Inland River Services, Shipping Services and Illinois Corn Processing. The Offshore Marine Services segment operates a fleet of support vessels primarily servicing offshore oil and gas exploration, development and production facilities around the world.

