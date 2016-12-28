Insider Selling: Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) EVP Sells 2,935 Shares of Stock

Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) EVP Cynthia G. Robbins sold 2,935 shares of Salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $205,009.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,065.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) traded down 1.09% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,313,702 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89. Salesforce.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $84.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company earned $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Salesforce.com had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.60%. Salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Salesforce.com Inc. will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,068 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,188,000 after buying an additional 20,620 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 123.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $1,009,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 7.1% in the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 28,837 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 7,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America Corp. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.52 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Vetr raised Salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Salesforce.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

About Salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company’s Customer Success Platform, including sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, community management, analytics, application development, Internet of Things (IoT) integration and its professional cloud services, provide the next-generation platform of enterprise applications and services.

