ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP George H. Cave sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 365,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,851.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) traded down 0.46% on Wednesday, hitting $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,671,898 shares. ON Semiconductor Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) EVP Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/insider-selling-on-semiconductor-corp-on-evp-sells-60000-shares-of-stock/1135018.html.

Several research firms have recently commented on ON. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. in a report on Wednesday. Vetr cut ON Semiconductor Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.56 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna started coverage on ON Semiconductor Corp. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on ON Semiconductor Corp. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp. by 36.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp. by 269.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp. by 14.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corp. during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation offers a portfolio of analog, digital and mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs), standard products, image sensors and custom devices for customers to solve their design challenges in advanced electronic systems and products. The Company operates through four segments: Application Products Group, Image Sensor Group, Standard Products Group, and System Solutions Group.

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.