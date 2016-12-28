Insider Selling: Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) Insider Sells $183,234.40 in Stock

Matrix Service Co. (NASDAQ:MTRX) insider Bradley J. Rinehart sold 8,072 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $183,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matrix Service Co. (NASDAQ:MTRX) opened at 22.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.42. Matrix Service Co. has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm earned $341 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.14 million. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Matrix Service Co. will post $1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/insider-selling-matrix-service-co-mtrx-insider-sells-183234-40-in-stock/1134592.html.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 93.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Springbank Value Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 900.0% in the third quarter. Springbank Value Partners LP now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Avondale Partners lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, mining and minerals markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical Infrastructure, Oil Gas & Chemical, Storage Solutions and Industrial.

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.