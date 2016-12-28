Insider Selling: LKQ Corp. (LKQ) Director Sells $959,400.00 in Stock

LKQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director A Clinton Allen sold 30,000 shares of LKQ Corp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $959,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LKQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LKQ) opened at 31.33 on Wednesday. LKQ Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55.

LKQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. LKQ Corp. had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Corp. will post $1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of LKQ Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna set a $42.00 target price on LKQ Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of LKQ Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in LKQ Corp. by 28.2% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in LKQ Corp. by 19.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in LKQ Corp. during the second quarter worth about $539,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in LKQ Corp. by 183.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 114,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 74,104 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in LKQ Corp. by 7.1% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 255,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corp. Company Profile

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is a global distributor of vehicle products, including replacement parts, components and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles, as well as specialty vehicle products and accessories. The company distributes a range of products to collision and mechanical repair shops, including aftermarket collision and mechanical products, and recycled collision and mechanical products.

