Insider Selling: Facebook Inc. (FB) CEO Sells $95,002,967.04 in Stock

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 798,076 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $95,002,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 799,481 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $95,002,327.23.

On Monday, November 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 393,232 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $47,498,493.28.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 784,791 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.05, for a total value of $94,998,950.55.

On Friday, November 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 809,977 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $95,002,202.33.

On Thursday, October 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 740,626 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $95,000,097.02.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 370,506 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $47,498,869.20.

On Monday, October 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 370,233 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $47,500,893.90.

Shares of Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 118.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.98 and its 200 day moving average is $122.64. Facebook Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.37 and a 12-month high of $133.50. The firm has a market cap of $340.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The social networking company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The business earned $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Facebook’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Facebook Inc. will post $4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Vetr cut Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.19 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. RBC Capital Markets set a $130.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banced Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 11,813 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 63.7% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 19,788 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.3% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.7% in the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 25.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc builds products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers. The Company enables people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and other activities. Its products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook is a mobile application and Website that enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

