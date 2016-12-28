Insider Selling: Exa Corp. (EXA) VP Sells $192,000.00 in Stock

Exa Corp. (NASDAQ:EXA) VP James E. Hoch sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 153,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Exa Corp. (NASDAQ:EXA) opened at 15.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73. The firm’s market cap is $236.58 million. Exa Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

Exa Corp. (NASDAQ:EXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Exa Corp. had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exa Corp. will post ($0.03) EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Exa Corp. during the third quarter valued at $263,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Exa Corp. during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Exa Corp. during the third quarter valued at $294,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Exa Corp. by 182.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 108,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Exa Corp. during the third quarter valued at $894,000. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Exa Corp. from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Exa Corp. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exa Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Exa Corp. Company Profile

Exa Corporation develops, sells and supports simulation software and services that manufacturers use in design and engineering processes. The Company focuses primarily on the ground transportation market, including manufacturers in the passenger vehicle, highway truck, off-highway vehicle and train markets, as well as their suppliers.

