Insider Selling: CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) CEO Sells $574,800.00 in Stock

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) CEO Jeffrey Lang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $574,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,686.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) opened at 14.26 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $484.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.76.

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business earned $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.44 million. CECO Environmental Corp. had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post $0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. CECO Environmental Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.66%.

CECE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental Corp. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CECO Environmental Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CECO Environmental Corp. by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 81,358 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CECO Environmental Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $726,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CECO Environmental Corp. by 110.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 56,869 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in CECO Environmental Corp. by 6.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 627,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 36,346 shares during the period. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CECO Environmental Corp.

CECO Environmental Corp. is a provider of engineered technologies to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industrial segments. The Company focuses on engineering, designing, building and installing systems that capture, clean and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that controls emissions from such facilities, and fluid handling and filtration systems.

