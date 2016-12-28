Inmarsat Plc (ISAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 985.07 ($12.10).

ISAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.32) target price on shares of Inmarsat Plc in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,245 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Inmarsat Plc in a report on Monday, October 10th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Inmarsat Plc from GBX 1,000 ($12.29) to GBX 800 ($9.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($12.78) price objective on shares of Inmarsat Plc in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 940 ($11.55) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,060 ($13.02)) on shares of Inmarsat Plc in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) traded down 1.59% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 741.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,312 shares. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.33 billion. Inmarsat Plc has a one year low of GBX 663.50 and a one year high of GBX 1,153.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 732.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 750.03.

In other news, insider Simon Bax purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 715 ($8.78) per share, with a total value of £32,175 ($39,527.03). Also, insider Robert Kehler purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 753 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £7,530 ($9,250.61).

About Inmarsat Plc

Inmarsat plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of global mobile satellite communications services. The Company’s segments include Maritime, Government, Enterprise, Aviation and Central Services. The Maritime segment focuses on commercial maritime services across the world. The Maritime segment includes the provision of broadband data and safety communications for all vessel sizes.

