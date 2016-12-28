Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.38.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vetr raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.61 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price objective on Illumina from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays PLC set a $142.00 price objective on Illumina and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $136.00 price objective on Illumina and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

In other news, EVP Omead Ostadan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.16, for a total transaction of $252,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $74,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,162.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 99.8% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,965 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 90,000.0% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 4.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $275,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) traded down 1.10% on Wednesday, reaching $127.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,100 shares. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina has a 12 month low of $119.37 and a 12 month high of $196.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.81.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. Illumina had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company earned $607 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina will post $3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc (Illumina) offers sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The Company’s products and services serve customers in a range of markets, enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings. The Company’s customers include genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrigenomics and commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies.

