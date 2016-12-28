II-VI Inc. (IIVI) Director Wendy F. Dicicco Sells 4,400 Shares of Stock

II-VI Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Director Wendy F. Dicicco sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $129,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,830.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of II-VI Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) opened at 30.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.31. II-VI Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12.
II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. II-VI had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI Inc. will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of II-VI by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,219,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,158,000 after buying an additional 128,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,852,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,723,000 after buying an additional 348,271 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 12.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,226,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,534,000 after buying an additional 367,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 18.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,718,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,237,000 after buying an additional 271,193 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after buying an additional 65,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.
IIVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark Co. raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.
About II-VI
II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.
