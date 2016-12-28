Huntsman Corp. (HUN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Huntsman Corp. (NYSE:HUN) by 33.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,348 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Huntsman Corp. were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Huntsman Corp. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman Corp. during the second quarter worth $125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman Corp. during the second quarter worth $142,000. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntsman Corp. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Huntsman Corp. during the second quarter worth $160,000. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corp. (NYSE:HUN) traded down 0.92% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,440 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. Huntsman Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $20.53.

Huntsman Corp. (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Huntsman Corp. had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Huntsman Corp. will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Huntsman Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUN. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut Huntsman Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.51 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reduced their price target on Huntsman Corp. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Huntsman Corp. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntsman Corp. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In related news, insider Jon M. Huntsman sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $10,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 692,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,964,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. The Company operates all of its businesses through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman International). It operates in five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives.

