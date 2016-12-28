HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) Shares Sold by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,510 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in HubSpot were worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 150.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 67.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 100.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) traded down 1.91% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,492 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average of $53.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.65 billion. HubSpot Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $59.97.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 34.53% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business earned $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc. will post ($0.44) EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on HubSpot from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on HubSpot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

In other HubSpot news, insider Hunter Madeley sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider J Donald Sherman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc (HubSpot) provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform. The Company’s software platform features integrated applications, which include social media, search engine optimization (SEO), blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, e-mail, customer relationship management (CRM), analytics and reporting.

