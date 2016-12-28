Host Hotels & Resorts’ (HST) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) in a report released on Friday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HST. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup Inc. dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $16.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.19.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) opened at 18.96 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $19.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Host Hotels & Resorts’ (HST) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/host-hotels-resorts-hst-hold-rating-reiterated-at-canaccord-genuity/1134464.html.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.77%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Elizabeth A. Abdoo sold 105,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $2,010,073.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,832.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Edward Walter sold 134,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,564,923.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,668,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $435,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 63.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owns properties and conducts operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P., in which the Company holds approximately 99% of the partnership interests (OP units).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.