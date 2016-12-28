Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Director Sells $197,290.60 in Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Director Linnet F. Deily sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $197,290.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) opened at 117.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $93.71 and a one year high of $120.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.51.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business earned $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post $6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $247,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,675,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,607,000 after buying an additional 1,587,804 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 92.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,223,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,917,000 after buying an additional 1,547,970 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Honeywell International by 117.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,772,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,259,000 after buying an additional 1,495,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $133,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.74.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell) is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates in three segments: Aerospace, Automation and Control Solutions (ACS), and Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT). Its Aerospace segment supplies aircraft engines, integrated avionics, systems and service solutions, and related products and services for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, aircraft operators, military services, and defense and space contractors.

