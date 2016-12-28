HollyFrontier Corp. (HFC) Position Boosted by BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd

BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in HollyFrontier Corp. (NYSE:HFC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd’s holdings in HollyFrontier Corp. were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kleinwort Benson Investors Dublin Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $67,706,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp. by 67.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,801,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,645,000 after buying an additional 1,127,071 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp. by 139.8% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,701,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,439,000 after buying an additional 991,853 shares during the last quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp. by 40.6% in the second quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,936,000 after buying an additional 788,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp. by 2,412.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 813,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,933,000 after buying an additional 781,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HollyFrontier Corp. (NYSE:HFC) traded down 0.84% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,544,239 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06. The firm’s market cap is $5.84 billion. HollyFrontier Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

HollyFrontier Corp. (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. HollyFrontier Corp. had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business earned $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp. will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. HollyFrontier Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier Corp. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Howard Weil lowered HollyFrontier Corp. from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HollyFrontier Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of HollyFrontier Corp. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of HollyFrontier Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.68.

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $86,595.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jennings sold 6,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $210,103.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,554.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp. Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation (HollyFrontier) is an independent petroleum refiner. The Company produces various refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Holly Energy Partners, L.P.

