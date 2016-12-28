HL Financial Services LLC Has $2,291,000 Position in BB&T Corp. (BBT)

HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BB&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BB&T Corp. were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BB&T Corp. by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,616,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,830,000 after buying an additional 3,244,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in BB&T Corp. by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,285,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,536,000 after buying an additional 1,337,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in BB&T Corp. by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 20,804,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,842,000 after buying an additional 841,468 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in BB&T Corp. by 6.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,026,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,129,000 after buying an additional 1,289,115 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in BB&T Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,222,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,067,000 after buying an additional 43,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) traded down 1.07% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,715,952 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.08. BB&T Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $47.85.

BB&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. BB&T Corp. had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm earned $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BB&T Corp. will post $2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. BB&T Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

BBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of BB&T Corp. in a report on Friday, December 23rd. FBR & Co set a $40.00 price objective on shares of BB&T Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of BB&T Corp. in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $42.00 price objective on shares of BB&T Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of BB&T Corp. from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. BB&T Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

In related news, Director James A. Faulkner sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $102,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,377.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Williams sold 1,128,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $53,355,084.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

