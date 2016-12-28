Heritage Oaks Bancorp (HEOP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Heritage Oaks Bancorp (NASDAQ: HEOP):

12/21/2016 – Heritage Oaks Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at FIG Partners to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2016 – Heritage Oaks Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Heritage Oaks Bancorp acts as a bank holding company of Heritage Oaks Bank. Other than holding the shares of the Bank, the Company conducts no significant activities, although it is authorized, with the prior approval of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, to engage in a variety of activities that are deemed closely related to the business of banking. The Bank offers traditional banking products, such as checking, savings and certificates of deposit, as well as mortgage loans and commercial and consumer loans. “

12/15/2016 – Heritage Oaks Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at FIG Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/15/2016 – Heritage Oaks Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/14/2016 – Heritage Oaks Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Heritage Oaks Bancorp (NASDAQ:HEOP) opened at 12.15 on Wednesday. Heritage Oaks Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $413.83 million, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Heritage Oaks Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Heritage Oaks Bancorp is the holding company for Heritage Oaks Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers traditional banking products, such as checking, savings, money market account and certificates of deposit, as well as mortgage loans and commercial and consumer loans to customers who are predominately small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and individuals.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Oaks Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Oaks Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.