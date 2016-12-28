Henderson Group PLC Has $14,281,000 Stake in Equinix Inc. (EQIX)

Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at $234,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.1% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 43.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at $1,138,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) traded down 0.57% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $354.68. 114,964 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.99. The company has a market cap of $25316.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.27 and a beta of 0.80. Equinix Inc. has a one year low of $255.45 and a one year high of $391.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.10. Equinix had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company earned $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equinix Inc. will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 648.15%.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.81.

In other news, insider Crosslink Capital Inc sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.27, for a total value of $4,037,508.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charles J. Meyers sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $72,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,110.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Equinix) connects businesses with partners and customers worldwide through a global platform of data centers. The Company connects approximately 4000 customers, across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. Platform Equinix combines international business exchange (IBX) data centers, a global footprint and ecosystems.

