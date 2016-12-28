Henderson Group PLC Acquires 89,417 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH)

Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 33.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 358,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,417 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $13,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 31.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) traded down 1.92% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.61. 217,238 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.54. Texas Roadhouse Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business earned $481.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.97 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc. will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Buckingham Research set a $43.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,996 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $251,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $4,455,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,127,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,864,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open grills. In addition to steaks, the Company also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, and an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

