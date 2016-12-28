HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Healthstream Inc. is pioneering a Web-based solution to meet the training and education needs of the healthcare industry utilizing our proprietary system. Through strategic relationships with medical institutions and commercial organizations, the company has amassed hours of training and education courses. The company distributes hours of these courses online to allied healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded HealthStream from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised HealthStream from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded HealthStream from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) opened at 25.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $795.06 million, a P/E ratio of 138.40 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company earned $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.70 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 3.13%. HealthStream’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/healthstream-inc-hstm-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1134531.html.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,009,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,296,000 after buying an additional 64,548 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 10.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,318,000 after buying an additional 29,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce, patient experience and provider solutions for healthcare organizations. Delivered primarily as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), the Company’s solutions focus on challenges facing the healthcare workforce and healthcare organizations, including the need to manage, retain, engage and develop healthcare workforce talent; meet compliance requirements; manage ongoing medical staff credentialing and privileging processes, and deliver patient experiences of care in healthcare organizations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthStream (HSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.