H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

Shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) opened at 23.60 on Tuesday. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $829.56 million, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 2.50.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company earned $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.28%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/he-equipment-services-inc-hees-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1134558.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 105.77%.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Paul Arnold acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $64,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,459.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley W. Barber acquired 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $160,110.03. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 132,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,383.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,031,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,161,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,590,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,748,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc is an integrated equipment services company. The Company rents, sells and provides parts and services support for approximately four core categories of specialized equipment, such as hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment; cranes; earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&E Equipment Services (HEES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.