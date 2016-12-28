Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Position Raised by BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,621,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors owned about 0.07% of Hawaiian Holdings worth $176,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 219,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $5,063,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $778,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings by 56.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after buying an additional 72,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) opened at 59.60 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.83.

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. Hawaiian Holdings had a return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $671.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Hawaiian Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings Inc. will post $5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HA. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Hawaiian Holdings from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on Hawaiian Holdings from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen and Company boosted their price target on Hawaiian Holdings from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Hawaiian Holdings from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

In other news, CEO Mark B. Dunkerley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $402,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,529,787.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara Falvey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc (Hawaiian) is engaged in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The Company offers transportation amongst the Hawaiian Islands (the Neighbor Island routes); between the Hawaiian Islands and certain cities in the United States (the North America routes), and between the Hawaiian Islands and the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and Asia (the International routes), collectively referred to as the Company’s Scheduled Operations.

