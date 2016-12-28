Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Shares Sold by IronBridge Capital Management LP

IronBridge Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. IronBridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Societe Generale acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 29.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 14.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) traded down 1.64% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.31. 304,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.56. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52 week low of $42.32 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business earned $94.10 million during the quarter. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post $0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Cos. lowered shares of Guidewire Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

In other news, insider Ali Kheirolomoom sold 2,892 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $150,673.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Guidewire Software, Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The Company’s software serves as a technology platform for P&C insurance carriers. The Company’s InsurancePlatform consists of three elements: core transaction processing, data management and analytics, and digital engagement.

