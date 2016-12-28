Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Perrigo Co. (PRGO)

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Perrigo Co. (NYSE:PRGO) in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 target price on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. RBC Capital Markets restated a sector perform rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America Corp. upgraded shares of Perrigo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.45.

Shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) opened at 85.18 on Friday. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $79.72 and a 52 week high of $152.36. The stock’s market capitalization is $12.21 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day moving average is $90.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The business earned $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 26.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post $6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.53%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.75 per share, for a total transaction of $221,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judy L. Brown sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $189,158.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Perrigo during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 858.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier that develops, manufactures and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) and generic prescription (Rx) pharmaceuticals, infant formulas, nutritional products, animal health, dietary supplements, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and medical diagnostic products, and Multiple Sclerosis drug Tysabri.

