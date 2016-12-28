Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $9,667,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,554,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,758,000 after buying an additional 3,595,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 23,780,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,749,088,000 after buying an additional 659,425 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 21,937,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,613,481,000 after buying an additional 1,094,167 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.4% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 11,447,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $841,938,000 after buying an additional 1,075,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,932,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,361,000 after buying an additional 347,094 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) traded down 1.1810% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.6293. The stock had a trading volume of 2,781,196 shares. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $77.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.77. The stock has a market cap of $97.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.3293 and a beta of 0.94.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business earned $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. will post $2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.51%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $9,667,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/granite-investment-partners-llc-has-9667000-position-in-bristol-myers-squibb-co-bmy/1134834.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Vetr downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.28 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.