Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Stake Cut by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (AMEX:GTE) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,581,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,761 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $20,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTE. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 157.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 276,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 168,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 27.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 89,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 76.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 625,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 270,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,187,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after buying an additional 481,590 shares in the last quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) traded up 2.85% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.97. 1,144,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The company’s market cap is $1.41 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Stake Cut by Schroder Investment Management Group” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/gran-tierra-energy-inc-gte-stake-cut-by-schroder-investment-management-group/1134737.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.80 to C$3.90 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.47.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, VP Rodger Derrick Trimble bought 12,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,500. Also, insider Susan Lynn Mawdsley bought 36,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, with a total value of C$107,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,190. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an energy company engaged in oil and gas acquisition, exploration, development and production. The Company focuses on onshore oil and gas properties in Colombia, and also own rights to oil and gas properties in Brazil and Peru. Its segments are Colombia, Peru and Brazil based on geographic organization.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (AMEX:GTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.