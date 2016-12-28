Grainger PLC (GRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Grainger PLC’s previous dividend of $1.45. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) opened at 238.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 224.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 223.45. The stock’s market cap is GBX 988.44 million. Grainger PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 193.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 249.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRI. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 199 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Grainger PLC in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. N+1 Singer restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.93) price objective on shares of Grainger PLC in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.69) price objective on shares of Grainger PLC in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Grainger PLC in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) price objective on shares of Grainger PLC in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Grainger PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 265.43 ($3.26).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/grainger-plc-gri-to-go-ex-dividend-on-december-29th/1134417.html.

In other news, insider Nick Jopling acquired 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 233 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £447.36 ($549.58).

About Grainger PLC

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.