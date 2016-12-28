Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Stake Lowered by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $102,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 227.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) traded down 0.38% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.65. 3,052,978 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.84 and a 200-day moving average of $178.18. The stock has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.60. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.20 and a 12 month high of $245.57.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. will post $15.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Stake Lowered by Snow Capital Management LP” was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/goldman-sachs-group-inc-gs-stake-lowered-by-snow-capital-management-lp/1135091.html.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Vetr downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $219.84 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rafferty Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $191.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.21.

In related news, insider Sarah G. Smith sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lloyd C. Blankfein sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $529,145.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,524,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,151,211.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Company’s Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, which include advisory assignments with respect to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs and risk management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.