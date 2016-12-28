GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) insider Barbara J. Rechterman sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $1,353,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) opened at 35.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.29. The firm’s market cap is $3.07 billion. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $37.40.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business earned $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Insider Sells $1,353,300.00 in Stock” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/godaddy-inc-gddy-insider-sells-1353300-00-in-stock/1134568.html.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded GoDaddy to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Cos. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 154.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $262,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $1,829,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 65.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 96.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. The Company operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.