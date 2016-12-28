GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 price target on GlycoMimetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) traded up 0.34% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.98. 18,113 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $137.93 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $9.25.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. On average, analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post ($1.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Helen M. Thackray sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius bought 5,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 32.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 16.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 39.1% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs. The Company operates through the identification and development of glycomimetic compounds segment. The Company is developing its lead drug candidate, GMI-1070 (Rivipansel), for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC), a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease.

