Gigamon Inc. (GIMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gigamon Inc. (NYSE:GIMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Gigamon Inc. is engaged in providing intelligent Traffic Visibility solutions for enterprises, data centers and service providers. Its products consist of GigaVUE, GigaSECURE, GigaSMART and GigaTAP products. The Company’s fabric enables information technology organizations to forward traffic from network infrastructure to management, analysis, and compliance and security tools. It has operations primarily in the United States, the rest of North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Gigamon Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

GIMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Gigamon in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America Corp. upgraded Gigamon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gigamon in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Gigamon from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Gigamon in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) traded down 4.00% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.55. 455,908 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.67. Gigamon has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $61.25.

Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.56 million. Gigamon had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 15.56%. Gigamon’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gigamon will post $1.26 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/gigamon-inc-gimo-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research/1135070.html.

In other news, VP Helmut Wilke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $288,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,152.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul B. Shinn sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $191,077.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,481.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIMO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gigamon during the second quarter valued at about $8,319,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Gigamon during the second quarter valued at about $565,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gigamon by 136.8% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 32,915 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Gigamon during the second quarter valued at about $13,572,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gigamon during the second quarter valued at about $628,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gigamon

Gigamon Inc offers solutions that deliver visibility and control of traffic across networks. The Company’s Visibility Fabric solution consists of a distributed system of nodes that enable a level of visibility, modification and control of network traffic. Its GigaSECURE Security Delivery Platform enables the delivery of network, data as a service, for multiple security tools.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gigamon (GIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gigamon Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gigamon Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.